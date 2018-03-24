Saturday Savings: Olivia Culpo's H&M Top Is $15 and Perfect for Spring!

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 6:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Olivia Culpo, Saturday Savings

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

A white top and jeans have never looked so good.

Olivia Culpo continues to prove that mastering basics is the first step to an incredible wardrobe. On a casual day, the style star wore a white top with balloon sleeves from H&M, flared denim and camel-colored accessories. While simple, the look works to the model's benefit, as it is appropriate in most settings—brunch, events, informal meetings, shopping and anything else would be on her schedule.

The lesson here is to opt for white or nude tops that have a little something extra. For a while, bell sleeves were a popular feature in celeb style. Now, the new iteration, balloon sleeves, is making its way to the fashion forefront with a little help from the style influencer.

Photos

Olivia Culpo's Street Style

If you're someone that doesn't want to think too hard in the morning about what to wear, the model's style is a winning recipe. You'll just need a couple of pairs of curve-hugging denim and a few white tops that vary in silhouette and shape.

The best part: You don't need to spend a lot of money. Shop the sales below for an Olivia-inspired top!

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

H&M

Olivia's exact top: Balloon-Sleeved Blouse, Now $15

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Free People

True Color Cotton Bubble-Sleeve Blouse, Now $56

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

GUESS

Naomee Wrap Top, Now $35

Article continues below

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

SALONI

One-Shoulder Cotton Blouse, Now $195

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Caroline Constas

Giselle Off-The-Shoulder Poplin Blouse, Now $276

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Banana Republic

SUPIMA Cotton Bell-Sleeve Top, Now $30

Article continues below

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Tularosa

Sophia Blouse, Now $69

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Ronny Kobo

Emem Balloon Sleeve Top, Now $130

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Express

V-Neck Double Balloon Sleeve Shirt, Now $31

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Meghan Markle's Sweater Is a Page Out of Kate Middleton's Style Book

RELATED ARTICLE: Blake Lively Is the Ultimate Mom in This 2000s Trend

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Olivia Culpo , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Life/Style
Latest News
Mel B

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

John Cena, Nikki Bella

John Cena Explains Why He's Not Doing a Bachelor Party Before Wedding to Nikki Bella

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

It's Time to Get Slimed! A History of Celebrity Slimes at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards

Ariana Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Documents Ariana's Trip to Prom With High School Boyfriend

Russell Simmons

Russell Simmons Denies New Rape Allegations Made in $10 Million Lawsuit

Colton Haynes-Leatham

Colton Haynes Mourns the Death of His Mother in Emotional Tribute

Justin Bieber, Baskin Champion

Justin Bieber Spends More Time With Baskin Champion Amid Break From Selena Gomez

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.