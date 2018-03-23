Kylie Jenner Has a Girls' Night Out With Sisters and Jordyn Woods

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 11:24 AM

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Jordyn Woods

Instagram

New mama Kylie Jenner, sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian and BFF Jordyn Woods started out their Thursday night as a girls' night.

The four dined at the Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills. Kourtney, 38, posted on her Instagram page a video of their table as well as a mirror selfie of the four, writing, "Little Dinner Party." She wore a black crop top and matching long jacket and jeans, while Kylie, 20, wore a black mini dress, white jacket and black thigh-high boots, Kendall, 22, sported a black turtleneck and jeans and Jordyn, 20, wore a white shirt and khakis.

Pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian, who is in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, appeared to feel a little left out, writing, "Realest of the real ones" and "FOMO AF."

TMZ reported that Khloe's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, was at Mr. Chow at the same time and left about 15 minutes after the women arrived, posting video of him in a vehicle. The outlet quoted sources at the restaurant as saying Lamar walked up to their table and that they had a friendly chat. TMZ also said Travis Scott, father of his and Kylie's 7-week daughter Stormi Webster, showed up a little later to join the women and posted video of the parents walking to the car together.

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Kylie has been spotted out a few times since she gave birth to Stormi, her and Travis' first child, in February. Neither has ever been photographed out in public with the baby, although they have shared several photos and videos of her on social media. Kylie had largely kept out of the public eye throughout her pregnancy, which she only confirmed days after the baby was born.

She and Travis, 25, were photographed outside Nobu Malibu, where they were joined by Jordyn, three weeks after Stormi's birth. The three adults also vacationed in Miami earlier this month. Last weekend, Kylie and Jordyn took a trip to somewhere snowy, as did Travis. He and Kylie posted separate photos and no one revealed their locations.

Earlier this week, she and Travis were spotted at a Jamba Juice and the Sweet Chick restaurant in Los Angeles.

