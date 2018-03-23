Grab some popcorn and head over to the Spring, Texas AMC because Matt Bomerjust bought out a whole theater for you to watch Love, Simon for free this Sunday.

The actor and humanitarian took to social media to spread the news and encourage people to come out and watch the film. He posted on Instagram telling his fans that he and his husband, Simon Halls, bought out the theater in Bomer's hometown.

"Please come see @lovesimonmovie in my hometown of Spring, TX for free!" Bomer wrote on his post. "This is an important movie, and a really good one. I know you'll love it so come watch for free this Sunday!"

The post includes further instructions on how and when to pick up tickets for the showing.