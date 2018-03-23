Devil Wears Prada Superfan John Krasinski Gets to Hang Out With Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 9:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

We bet a million girls would kill for a night out with these stars. 

On Thursday night, John Krasinski was the lucky guy who got to mingle with two of the ladies from one of his favorite films, The Devil Wears Prada: his beloved wife Emily Blunt and the queen of the silver screen herself, Meryl Streep. Yes, he loves his job, he loves his job, he loves his job. 

The star, who once admitted to Blunt that he had already seen the 2006 flick 75 times, mingled with the two stars at a screening for Final Portrait at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City. 

However, paths didn't finish crossing at Streep. The film was directed by Stanley Tucci, who famously played Streep's right-hand man, Nigel, in the film. As an added real-life twist, Tucci is married to Blunt's older sister, Felicity Blunt, and the couple is currently expecting their second child together

Photos

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Famous Friends

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Needless to say, it was a family reunion in the Big Apple—and the stars' outfits would have impressed Miranda Priestly. Blunt made a sartorial splash in a salmon blouse with puff sleeves while her hubby and Quiet Place co-star opted for a simple black sweater with slate trousers. The expectant parents looked equally chic, Tucci sporting a three-piece suit while Felicity donned a colorful striped dress with Stuart Weitzman pearl-accented heels. 

As Blunt revealed to E! News back in 2016, her husband has an eye for clothes. "I remember [The Devil Wears Prada] came on one time when we first started dating and he was watching the montage where she has all the different amazing outfits," the actress recalled. "When he was watching he goes, 'And that's my favorite outfit.' I was like, 'Get a grip.'"

While we'd venture to say getting to hang out with Streep proved to be quite a fun night, the actor and his leading lady were also joined by celebrity pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who also were in attendance. 

After the event wrapped, Lively, Reynolds, Blunt and Krasinski were spotted leaving all together. In the famous last words of Priestly, that's all

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , John Krasinski , Meryl Streep , Emily Blunt , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Garner, Michael Vartan

Would Michael Vartan Get Back Together With Ex Jennifer Garner?

The Good Place finale

2018 Environmental Media Association Awards Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Secret Trip to Belfast Includes Baby Talk, Beer and a Titanic Tour

Livia Firth, Colin Firth

Colin Firth and Wife Livia Make First Public Appearance Since Affair and Stalking Scandal

Christina Aguilera's Heartbreak Over an Ex Being Gay

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner Has a Girls' Night Out With Sisters and Jordyn Woods

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.