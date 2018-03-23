Cardi B Wants to Know How Her "F--king Tax Money" Is Being Spent: "I Want Receipts"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 8:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Cardi B has some beef with Uncle Sam.

The 25-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to vent her frustrations over her taxes—alleging the "government is taking 40 percent."

"Uncle Sam, I want to know what you're doing with my f--king tax money," the "Bodak Yellow" artist said in a profanity-filled video.

Arguing she receives updates on how her money is spent after making a donation, the "On Fleek" star wanted to know how her tax money was being spent, too. Citing her home state of New York as an example, she complained how the streets are "always dirty" and how "there's still rats on the damn trains." She also called out the government for the amount of funding they allocate towards prisons—claiming the money gives inmates "like two underwears [and] one jumpsuit for, like, five months."

"What is y'all doing with my f--king money?" she reiterated. "I want to know. I want receipts. I want everything."

Watch the video to see her vent.

Inside Cardi B's Insane Year Rising to the Top

This isn't the first time Cardi B has talked about her taxes. Late last year, she posted another video in which she asked people to hold off on sending her any checks, arguing that "mother f--king IRS" was "coming for me for tax season."

"If you owe me a check, hold that mother f--ker for 2018, you hear?" she said at one point.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Drew Barrymore

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Devil Wears Prada Superfan John Krasinski Gets to Hang Out With Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep

The 100, season 5

The 100 Sneak Peek Declares No Bad Guys, No Good Guys, Only Survivors

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Wedding, China

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Official Wedding China Now on Sale

Jennifer Garner, James Corden, The Late Late Show

Jennifer Garner Shares a Totally Cringe-Worthy Tale From "That One Time at Band Camp"

Michael R. Davidson, FDNY, Firefighter, Dead

Firefighter Dies in Fire on Set of Edward Norton Film

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Was the Worst SNL Guest, According to Bill Hader

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.