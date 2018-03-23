by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 8:23 AM
Cardi B has some beef with Uncle Sam.
The 25-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to vent her frustrations over her taxes—alleging the "government is taking 40 percent."
"Uncle Sam, I want to know what you're doing with my f--king tax money," the "Bodak Yellow" artist said in a profanity-filled video.
Arguing she receives updates on how her money is spent after making a donation, the "On Fleek" star wanted to know how her tax money was being spent, too. Citing her home state of New York as an example, she complained how the streets are "always dirty" and how "there's still rats on the damn trains." She also called out the government for the amount of funding they allocate towards prisons—claiming the money gives inmates "like two underwears [and] one jumpsuit for, like, five months."
"What is y'all doing with my f--king money?" she reiterated. "I want to know. I want receipts. I want everything."
Watch the video to see her vent.
This isn't the first time Cardi B has talked about her taxes. Late last year, she posted another video in which she asked people to hold off on sending her any checks, arguing that "mother f--king IRS" was "coming for me for tax season."
Everybody wanna be an adult and make money till tax season???????
A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on
"If you owe me a check, hold that mother f--ker for 2018, you hear?" she said at one point.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!