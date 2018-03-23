George Clooney wrote a letter to three student journalists from Parkland, Fla. and applauded Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school students for the work they've done surrounding March for Our Lives.

The three students—Emma Dowd, Lauren Newman and Rebecca Schneid—took over The Guardian's website on Friday to help run coverage for the march. The young journalists attend the school where 17 victims were killed in a mass shooting, and are the co-editors-in-chief of the student newspaper the Eagle Eye.

When the student journalists asked Clooney for an interview as part of their Guardian project, the 56-year-old actor declined the request but submitted a letter.

In the note, Clooney congratulated the women on the "incredible work" they and their fellow students have achieved to "make the country a safer place." He also assured them that he and his wife Amal Clooney were "100% behind you" and that they would be marching in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

In addition, Clooney reminded them that "this is your march" and "your moment."

"Young people are taking it to the adults and that has been your most effective tool," The Descendants star wrote. "The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC is a powerful message to the world that if we can't do something about gun violence then you will."