Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Secret Trip to Belfast

But Harry and Meghan looked happy as ever as their flight touched down at 10 a.m. local time. They began their day at the Eikon center to see a youth-led peace-building initiative, Amazing the Space. Always in vogue, the former Suits star wore a Mackage coat, a Victoria Beckham sweater, a Greta Constantine skirt and Jimmy Choo heels, and she held a Charlotte Elizabeth purse.

Harry launched Amazing the Space when he visited Northern Ireland for the first time in September 2017. The program empowers young people "to become ambassadors for peace." During their visit, they gave out prizes and met six youngsters who organize the steering group.

The couple's second stop was at Belfast's historic Crown Liquor Saloon. Harry and Meghan met bar staff and local comedians at the former gin palace, which the National Trust currently owns. Next on the itinerary: visiting the Titanic Belfast tourist attraction, which tells the story of the ship from its conception in the early 1900s, through its construction to its failed maiden voyage.

According to Kensington Palace, "The couple will be guided through the interactive galleries, which explore the sights, sounds, smells and stories of RMS Titanic, as well as the city and people who made her. During the visit, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will also hear about how the regeneration of the Titanic Quarter has provided Belfast with an exciting new urban space."