Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 3:00 AM
Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Raise a glass to one unforgettable duo in daytime television.
This morning marks a very special day in the Today show family. Believe it or not, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb have been rocking the fourth hour for 10 special years.
When the clock strikes 10 a.m., the pair is ready to take viewers on a special ride thanks to their energy, humor and appreciation for booze. Whether interviewing Hollywood stars, exploring the latest lifestyle trends, cooking in the kitchen or simply chatting away at the main table, both morning show vets have developed a special relationship with viewers across the country.
So how do they do it day after day? It all begins with some chemistry that cannot be denied.
"I just loved her," Kathie Lee once shared when reminiscing about the first day she met her future co-host. "I knew that day that even if we never worked together, she'd be my friend for the rest of my life."
Hoda added, "I feel so lucky to know that I get to walk in and be true. You get to go in and really enjoy yourself."
We at E! News decided to celebrate the milestone by creating an A to Z guide on all things related to the fourth hour. Whether you've been with these two ladies from the beginning or recently joined in on the fun, we have a feeling you're going to like this trip down memory lane in our gallery below.
Celebrate Today's 10-year anniversary with Kathie Lee and Hoda in a special episode airing today at 10 a.m. only on NBC.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Snooki and JWoww Defend Partying on Jersey Shore Family Vacation: "Everyone's Allowed to Be a Bad Mom!"
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Has Begun Hinting at Infinity War—All the Times It’s Crossed Over With the MCU
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!