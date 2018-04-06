Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb Celebrate 10 Years: An A-Z Guide on Today's Happy Hour

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Raise a glass to one unforgettable duo in daytime television.

This morning marks a very special day in the Today show family. Believe it or not, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb have been rocking the fourth hour for 10 special years. 

When the clock strikes 10 a.m., the pair is ready to take viewers on a special ride thanks to their energy, humor and appreciation for booze. Whether interviewing Hollywood stars, exploring the latest lifestyle trends, cooking in the kitchen or simply chatting away at the main table, both morning show vets have developed a special relationship with viewers across the country. 

So how do they do it day after day? It all begins with some chemistry that cannot be denied. 

"I just loved her," Kathie Lee once shared when reminiscing about the first day she met her future co-host. "I knew that day that even if we never worked together, she'd be my friend for the rest of my life."

Hoda added, "I feel so lucky to know that I get to walk in and be true. You get to go in and really enjoy yourself."

We at E! News decided to celebrate the milestone by creating an A to Z guide on all things related to the fourth hour. Whether you've been with these two ladies from the beginning or recently joined in on the fun, we have a feeling you're going to like this trip down memory lane in our gallery below.

Photos

Today's Kathie Lee and Hoda From A-Z

Celebrate Today's 10-year anniversary with Kathie Lee and Hoda in a special episode airing today at 10 a.m. only on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kathie Lee Gifford , Hoda Kotb , Anniversaries , Today , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Olivia Munn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Keri Russell, Watch What Happens Live

Could a Felicity Revival Be Taking Shape After the ATX TV Festival Reunion? Keri Russell Says...

Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Poses Nearly Nude in Jamaica for #BodyPositive Photo

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, Jersey Shore, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Premiere

Snooki and JWoww Defend Partying on Jersey Shore Family Vacation: "Everyone's Allowed to Be a Bad Mom!"

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Season 5

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Has Begun Hinting at Infinity War—All the Times It’s Crossed Over With the MCU

Arielle Kebbel, Hollywood Medium 307

Arielle Kebbel Gets News About a Struggling Friend on Hollywood Medium: "This Person's Not Alone"

ESC: Gal Gadot

How Gal Gadot Mixes $50 Shoes With Couture: Her Stylist Explains

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.