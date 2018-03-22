Not even Pink is immune from the flu this season.

On Thursday evening, the Grammy winner took to social media and announced she has to postpone Friday's concert because of an illness.

"I am absolutely GUTTED to announce that tomorrows show, March 23rd (Friday) will be postponed. I will absolutely be back to perform for you all and I'm grateful for you wanting to come and be with us at all," Pink shared with her followers. "Our entire family has been battling this awful virus/flu for two weeks now, and I have battled my way through these shows because postponing sucks."

She continued, "I'm really sorry and know that I have done everything I could to avoid this. Carey's been sent home with flu while me and the kids battle the virus. I wish anyone out there going through this healing vibes and big hugs."

Back on March 1, Pink kicked off her Beautiful Trauma tour in support of her latest solo album.