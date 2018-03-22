After months of anticipation and an early introduction to its leading lady Andy Herrera, we've had our first official visit to Station 19. And it was, well, pretty good.

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff, which follows former surgeon Ben Warren (Jason George) as he changes careers and becomes a fire-fighting first-responder in the firehouse just three blocks down from Grey Sloan Memorial, finally arrived on ABC tonight, taking us into the world of the titular station and the close-knit family of firefighters who protect their city at all costs. While the first hour did some heavy lifting, introducing us to Andy's (Jaina Lee Ortiz) required love triangle—this is Shondaland, after all—and setting up the stakes once her father Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval), who's also the station's captain, revealed he had cancer and would be pitting his daughter against her almost fiance Jack (Grey Damon) in the fight to replace him.