Chrissy Teigen Reveals Daughter Luna's Hilarious Reaction to Her Pregnancy

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 5:00 PM

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are set to welcome their second child this year, so what does their daughter Luna think about having a baby brother?

During an exclusive interview with E! News, Teigen, who was just announced as the Creative Consultant for the Pampers Pure Collection, dished about Luna and how she's reacting to her mom's pregnancy.

"We take baths together every night and she says a lot of...she can say some hurtful things in the bathtub sometimes," Teigen laughed. "I think yesterday she pointed at me and she's like 'mamma yucky.' I'm like, 'I know, mamma feels kinda yucky.'"

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Can't Come Up With a Baby Name for Their Son

"They're honest though these kids, they're honest," Teigen continued.

Now that Luna is going to become a big sister, the Lip Sync Battle co-host told us she's "a little worried" about how Luna will handle having to share.

"Just because I can see Luna...she doesn't exactly love to share until she's totally finished with something," Teigen said. "I do hear that the first born tends to be excited for the new edition for maybe a day or so, they don't really realize that they come back day after day after day. So when she starts realizing that he's gonna stick around...maybe things will change."

"But for the most part I mean, I grew up with my sister around and yeah, it just becomes second nature," Teigen continued.

Take a look at the videos above to see what else Teigen shared about her pregnancy, family and more!

