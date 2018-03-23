The GLAAD Awards are fast approaching, and the event is sure to be filled with some of Hollywood's most influential stars!

E! News can exclusively reveal that Ross Mathews will be hosting the show, which will be held at New York's Hilton Midtown on May 5 with special guests including Halsey, Laverne Cox, Lea Michele, Wrabel and Asia Kate Dillion.

And to make the show that much more exciting, Emmy nominee Samira Wiley will be honored with the Vito Russo Award for LGBTQ Advocacy at the legendary show.

The award, which is named after a founder of GLAAD and a celebrated ACT UP activist, has previously been given to honorees including Anderson Cooper, Ricky Martin, Cynthia Nixon, Rosie O'Donnell, and Tom Ford.