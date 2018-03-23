Of course, the unique rock wasn't the only gem on display. The TV interview (Brooksbank's first!) served as his official public introduction. Though Eugenie has been seeing the nightclub manager for more than seven years, her place in the royal hierarchy (as the youngest daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's second eldest son Prince Andrew, she will be bumped to ninth in line for the throne when cousin Prince William and his bride Kate Middleton welcome their third child this spring) means her love life isn't always headline news. So well-pedigreed Brooksbank has received just a sliver of the attention paid to that other commoner set to join the family this year. Still, the 28-year-old's journey (she marks her birthday today!) with Brooksbank, 31, is every bit as sweet as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's blind date success story. Take, for example, their initial introduction through friends—a moment Brooksbank recently declared was "love at first sight."

Back in 2010, the heat between the then-Newcastle University student and hospitality worker was enough to thaw the Swiss snow. While vacationing with mutual friends in Switzerland's Nendaz—roughly an hour from Verbier, where William was spotted showing off his best moves last year—the pair connected instantly.

"We met when I was 20 and Jack was 24 and fell in love," Eugenie recounted, adding a shared ambition helped them bond quickly: "We have the same passions and drive for life." (And a shared lineage. Brooksbank's great-great grandfather, Viscount Thomas Coke, a former Earl of Leicester is Eugenie's great-great-great grandfather.)