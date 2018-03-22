by Serrie Ro | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 1:39 PM
Although its been nearly 25 years since the final episode of Saved by the Bell aired, we just can't seem to stop talking about it.
Tiffani Thiessen revealed that her first kiss was not on the show with her then costar, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played her love-interest Zack Morris.
The reveal occurred Thursday morning when she joined E!'s Daily Pop hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester to talk about her new Netflix series Alexa & Katie.
The show showcases Tiffani as a mom to two teenagers. It also showcases people living with cancer in a light, comedic way.
"It has a lot of heart. There's a lot of laughter to it," she shared with us. "It's a total sitcom. It's a family show. My daughter is obsessed with the show already. She went to almost every single taping."
During her appearance, a clip from the show played in which Tiffani's character tells her daughter about a boy she kissed in high school. She said he was a football player and his name was "Zack, uh, started with an M." Sounds familiar.
The Daily Pop hosts caught on too allowing Carissa to ask about the line. Tiffani answered, "I read it for the first table read. I'm like 'Are you kidding me,' I can never escape it."
Alexa & Katie is streaming on Netflix starting Friday.
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
