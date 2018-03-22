Watch Elsa Pataky's 10-Meter Jump Into a Pool for Secret New Project

We think it's safe to say that, Elsa Pataky is not afraid of heights. The Fate of the Furious star took to Instagram to give her fans a sneak peek of something that she's been working on lately.

"Training for an amazing project coming soon! 10-meter jump #workingmama #secrets," the star writes along with a video of herself jumping into a pool, feet first while sporting a black one-piece bathing suit.

Recently, the Spanish actress opened up to Elle Australia about her marriage and life with the Thor star, Chris Hemsworth.

During an interview in the rolling hills of Byron Bay, the star got candid about how having children and a family changed her.