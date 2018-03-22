Markle-mania continues!

Ah, to think Meghan Markle thought she was giving up her acting career after she accepted Prince Harry's proposal and announced she was exiting USA Network's Suits at the end of its upcoming season.

Ever since the countdown to the Royal Wedding began on Nov. 27, 2017, people haven't been able to get enough of Meghan, 36, who has quickly become one of the most famous women in the world. So naturally, networks are scrambling to get any Meghan-related content on their airwaves, leading to a wave of specials and movies about her and her relationship with Prince Harry. (TLC and GSN already aired their respective tell-all specials.)

It can be hard to keep track of them all and what exactly they are offering, so here's a quick breakdown of all of the Markle-related content set to air ahead of the Royal Wedding on May 19.