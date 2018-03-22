Pink's Daughter Willow Films Her First Makeup Tutorial

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 10:26 AM
Pink's little girl is a rock star in training and works hard to look that part!
The 38-year-old singer recently posted on her Instagram page a time-lapse video of her and husband Carey Hart's 6-year-old daughter Willow Hart giving herself a wild and colorful makeover.
"My little girl and her first makeup tutorial #backstage #rockstarintraining #likemamalikedaughter," Pink wrote.
The singer is currently on her Beautiful Trauma world tour and performed twice in Toronto earlier this week. She is scheduled to perform next in Montreal on Friday before returning to the United States for more concerts. Pink's tour runs through September.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Pink and Carey are also parents to 1-year-old son Jameson Hart.
Pink has occasionally brought Willow with her to celebrity events, such as the 2018 Grammys.
