Prince Liam's (William Moseley) rage has come to a head, but he may have just taken it out on the wrong person!

After tackling who he thought was his brother, King Robert (Max Brown), Liam was shocked when he realized he was pummeling a doppelgänger sent in by none other than Cyrus (Jake Maskall) on this week's The Royals.

"Today's lesson, play your hidden ace when all the chips are on the table. Until then, we tell no one, no one," Cyrus told Liam.

But Liam couldn't keep his mouth shut. The prince ran to Jasper's (Tom Austen) bedside to spill all the details on his and Cyrus' takedown of King Robert.

"I'm going to expose that fraud in front of my family and the entire world," Liam revealed. But Jasper had other ideas.