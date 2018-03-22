Real Housewives' Kelly Dodd Finalizes Divorce From Michael Dodd

It's officially over for Kelly Dodd and Michael Dodd.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star's attorney confirms to E! News that Kelly and Michael are formally divorced and the divorce has been finalized. Additionally, E! News has obtained the court judgement, which was entered on February 23 and processed on March 7.

On February 23, Kelly took to Twitter to write to her social media followers, "My divorce is final today!! Over the moon happy!"

Back in September, E! News confirmed that the Bravo star's marriage was ending and that Kelly planned to file for divorce when she got back from her trip to Germany that she was on at the time.