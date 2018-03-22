Kate Middleton is squeezing in one more royal engagement before the arrival of baby no. 3.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended her last official engagement before taking maternity leave on Thursday.

Kate kept it cute and casual by wearing a cream colored coat by Goat over a Hobbs floral top and black jeans. She accessorized her look with a pair of black heels.

The soon-to-be mother of three had a packed itinerary for her final engagement. Joined by her husband Prince William, Kate started the day by stopping by the Copper Box Arena in London for a Team SportsAid event. Kate is a patron of the organization and has frequently shown her affinity for sports—doing everything from hockey, rock climbing and sailing.

"Some of you may know that I love sport," Kate said at SportsAid's 40th Anniversary dinner back in 2016. "I love cheering on teams and athletes that I am passionate about. I love the physical challenge sport presents and the mental strength it gives us all. And I love the way it so often brings people together to work as part of a team."