Move over, Marilyn Monroe! Luann de Lesseps is here.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 (below), Luann serenades Bethenny Frankel with a sultry rendition of "Happy Birthday." Predictably, Bethenny and the rest of the ladies—Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley—cannot keep it together during Lu's performance.

"I mean does everybody get a Marilyn Monroe birthday performance? I don't know," Bethenny says in her confessional, after doing her impression of Luann, of course.

Things devolve after the birthday treats arrive, naturally. There are fake noses for some reason we're not sure of, but they do lead to Dorinda to proclaim, "This looks like my real nose!"