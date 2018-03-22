Ellen Pompeo continues to deny rumors that her $20 million salary caused Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew to leave Grey's Anatomy.

During Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 48-year-old star of the medical drama addressed rumors that her eight-figure salary didn't leave enough money for her co-stars to return.

"It's absolutely not true," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I mean, I'm not involved in these kinds of decisions. However, there's a few problems that you encounter doing a show for 14 seasons. One of them is the writers have a really hard time creatively thinking up new stories for all these characters. I think we have 16 regular cast members, and it's always sad when we lose people—whether they want to go or they don't want to go. It doesn't make it any easier."

Pompeo also said it's important for women to build each other up.

"You don't have to pit [women] against each other. We're not enemies," she said. "We do lift each other up and support each other, and we're not victims. We're very strong and we're capable of many, many things."