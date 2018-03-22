by Zach Johnson | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 4:05 AM
There's nothing hold Shawn Mendes back.
The 19-year-old singer-songwriter has just released "In My Blood," the first single from his forthcoming third studio album, which doesn't have a release date or title. It's his first new music since 2017's "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," the only single from his re-released sophomore album, Illuminate. (That track peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.)
Before he dropped "In My Blood," Mendes shared his excitement with fans in a note, posting it on social media. "I know I've been pretty quiet during this album process and I just wanted to thank you with all of my heart for being there and supporting me the entire time," Mendes wrote. "This song is the closest song to my heart that I've ever written and I hope you guys love it and all the new music coming your way. I love and appreciate you all so much!!! Thank you!"
To no one's surprise, fans are already going wild for the track:
In my blood is a good reminder that no matter what age you are you can go through so many different emotions and struggles whether it?s a relationship or person and that it?s okay to think it might not get better without knowing that it will. Shawn expressed that so well.— shawn mendes (@LifeWithSM) March 22, 2018
The lyrics to In my Blood are probably the closest thing to describe the way that I feel most days, and its so incredibly powerful, and i know everyone is trying to stream the song but if anyone is having trouble listening to it in an emotional sense (like me) its ok ??— shawn mendes (@MendesNotified) March 22, 2018
i feel like #InMyBlood is perfect. it acknowledges the negative emotions that so many people feel when they?re low or suffering, but it also emphasises how you cannot give up because it does get better. it?s so raw and true and i adore that.— beth?\\ 6 (@awaitingsm3) March 22, 2018
LIKE I CANT WAIT FOR THE REST OF THE ALBUM ITS GOING TI BE SO RAW WITH VOCALS AND EVEYTHING OMG IMG OMG #InMyBlood— Bad Bitch Bre (@uggghhperrie) March 22, 2018
I love how #InMyBlood has such a deep meaning and so many can relate. @ShawnMendes always know that the whole Mendes Army is here for you whenever you need us ?? #StayStrongShawn— Shawn Mendes Fanpage (@loveshawn__) March 22, 2018
Brian Ziff/Island Records
Mendes co-produced the song with Teddy Geiger and co-wrote it with Scott Harris and Geoff Warburton. He will debut the track on TV March 28 on CBS' The Late Show With James Corden.
Little else is known about Mendes' album, but producer and songwriter Ryan Tedder did drop a few clues Wednesday during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1. "I've done somewhere between, I don't know, five or six songs with him," he said. "For fear of death, I can't comment on the album at all, but I will say that it is the coolest. It's going to be amazing."
Calling Mendes "classic," "lovely" and "timeless," Tedder said, "We banged out three songs in like a day. A few weeks later, his team asked if I would want to take a greater role in his album."
The teen sensation and Tedder "hit it off" right away, he said. "I told his team my goal for that guy is stadiums—and I think he's going to do it. And this album, I believe, will do it. I'm almost weird about it, because the songs are so good. I don't even want to really talk about it enough to say that it is great, it is authentic, it is new, it is different, it is cool, it is edgy. It is everything."
The pop singer phoned in to the U.K.'s 96-106 Capital FM Friday to promote his rockin' new single. "It's funny. I've been playing it for a lot of people, and everyone's like, 'Wow, this is so not what we expected.' And I'm like, 'Really? I had no idea. I thought this is what people would have expected.' But it's raw. I kind of go there on the electric guitar zone and push myself," Mendes explained. "It's probably the deepest song I've wrote thus far—it's super vulnerable."
