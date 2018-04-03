by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 4:00 AM
High school never ends—and neither does Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling's special friendship.
It's hard to believe that it's been close to 28 years since viewers were first introduced to Beverly Hills, 90210.
The juicy series followed a group of friends living in the 90210 zip code as they transitioned from students into adults.
And while a majority of the star-studded cast including Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green went their own separate ways in Hollywood, one pair has remained extra tight. If you haven't already guessed, we're totally talking about the ladies who brought Kelly Taylor and Donna Martin to life.
With Jennie's 46th birthday upon us today, it's no better time to celebrate the actress' friendship with Tori that remains unbreakable to this day.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
"The best thing about Jennie? Oh my gosh! As my best friend my whole life, she completes me," Tori previously shared with E! News back in September 2017 at the launch of Netflix's Project Mc2. "She makes me a better person. And I think together, we complement each other really well."
"In so many ways, we're total opposites but in so many ways, we complete each other's sentences," she added. "At times when I lose my voice and I feel weak, she builds me up and makes me feel confident and strong."
Throughout their friendship, both Tori and Jennie have experienced some major life changes under the Hollywood spotlight.
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Romantic relationships faced speed bumps or complete road blocks. Tabloids created their fair share of exaggerated headlines. And there may have even been gossip about a few on-set feuds. But as some like to say: Challenges always make us stronger.
"I think we've both grown so much. When we first met, I remember I was so shy. I was really, really shy," Tori recalled. "I think I've grown a lot. She was always confident and I felt like she always spoke up and she used to speak up for me and beat up all my bad boyfriends when I was a teenager."
While the pair has worked on several ventures separately, both parties remain hopeful they can find the one project that will be the perfect fit for both.
"We love working together. We love being together. We're obviously best friends," Tori shared with us. "Any show that we can do together. We make each other laugh really hard. We think we're really funny. Hopefully other people think we're funny too. We'd love to do another sitcom together."
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Earlier this year, the dynamic duo returned to the CBS Studio Center lot in Los Angeles. While a project has yet to be officially announced, Tori gave fans hope with her Instagram photo.
"#Back2work great creative day yesterday with my #partnerincrime @jenniegarth," she wrote to her 1 million followers. "#90210vibes #donnaandkellyforver #besties."
After the school bell rang one final time on Beverly Hills, 90210, the Hollywood actresses were able to work together on ABC Family's Mystery Girls. While the show only lasted one season, both Tori and Jennie felt like no time had passed once cameras started rolling again.
"You pick right back up where you left off, and who knew it would be that way? I mean, I knew it would be easy, but it's a different format than we've worked together before in," Tori shared with E! News from the set. "We've never done comedy, although that's what natural to us in real life. Like, this banter we have and this chemistry, that's what our friendship is like and has always been like."
Projects aside, the pair has also been able to celebrate each other's personal milestones such as welcoming kids and getting married.
Most recently, Jennie was more than happy to gush over Tori and Dean McDermott's youngest child named Beau. In fact, she was more than impressed with how the mother of five manages it all.
"Oh he's so cute. Tori's doing great. She's like Wonder Woman," Jennie explained to E! News. "I do not know how she does it."
And despite the ups and downs that come with living in the Hollywood spotlight, this pair's foundation has allowed their bond to stand the test of time.
"It's a true friendship," Tori shared on The View while sitting with Jennie. "We were friends when we were in teens. And you never know. In our 40's, you don't have those friendships that are lasting and ours have."
