Three cheers for the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards!

It's time for the youngest set of pop culture fanatics to shine, and we have host with the most John Cena and Nickelodeon to thank for one exciting night of big slime and big winners.

After a showstopping orange carpet, and witnessing the first slime surprise, it's time to break down all the behind the scenes action from The Forum in Inglewood.

From front-row dance parties to best friend moments and incognito slime dunks, E! News is your exclusive source for every must-know celeb interaction that the cameras couldn't catch. So what are you waiting for?!

Read on for everything you didn't see on TV from the 31st Annual Kids' Choice Awards: