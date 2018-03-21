by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 5:40 PM
When Irish eyes are smiling...
A few days after St. Patrick's Day, Roma Downey caught up with E! News' Jason Kennedy at Rock & Reilly's Irish pub to discuss her new book, Box of Butterflies, and her profound relationship with her late Touched by an Angel co-star Della Reese, who passed away on Nov. 19, 2017 at the age of 86.
When Kennedy asked the actress who she was holding up after the lost of her friend, Roma said, "I miss her everyday. She was such a blessing in my life but not just my life but the lives of everyone she met."
Roma, who lost her own mother at the age of 10, went on to say, "She was such an influence on my life. She was my mother. I was a girl without a mother and for certain God brought her into my life. She was one of the lasting gifts of Touched by an Angel."
The two co-starred on the heavenly series from 1994 to 2003, but continued their close relationship long after the series ended. Della was even godmother to the actress' daughter Reilly Marie.
CBS
During the chat, Roma heaped praise on the legendary singer and actress' loving nature, noting that she was an "equal-opportunity hugger" and explaining that the actress would have to get to set 20 minutes early just to hug everyone before her call time.
Of the first time they embraced, Roma said, "She took me into her arms and she just took me into her heart. There was so safer place in the world than in the arms of Della Reese."
Roma, who is married to super producer Mark Burnett, also discussed the book tour of her recently released book, Box of Butterflies: Discovering the Unexpected Blessings All Around Us, and says that the experience of being on tour has been "great fun."
The actress and writer said that many of the people who have come to see her on her book tour were fans of her uplifting show.
"Ever since she was a little girl, Roma has seen butterflies as a reminder of God's presence. They have appeared to her in moments when she needed encouragement and reminded her she is not alone," a press release states. "In this deeply personal book, Roma shares stories from her life, alongside quotes, poems, scripture, and artwork that she prays will uplift you as they have her. Each grace-filled chapter of this beautiful full-color book covers topics such as courage, strength, gratitude, love, and kindness."
Roma, just like her "beloved icon" Dela, is spreading the love wherever she goes...
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!