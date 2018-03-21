Watch Camila Cabello's "Never Be the Same" Performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

by Diana Marti | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018

It's all about lace and pearls for Camila Cabello's latest performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The 21-year-old singer sang her most recent single, "Never Be the Same" from her first solo album, self-titled, Camila

"At the age of only 21, our next guest is one of the most-streamed artists of all time," Ellen DeGeneres said as she announced the star. 

The singer rocked a lace halter dress along with gorgeous Chanel pearls and topped the look with black lace gloves. 

She took to Instagram to tell fans, "headed back to @TheEllenShow today to perform#neverbethesame so tune in guys !!!" She captioned the post.

Cabello is gearing up for her world tour, and then she's off to open for the hottest ticket this summer—Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour. 

Once Taylor Swift confirmed the news that the "Havana" singer and Charli XCX would be joining her on tour, Cabello took to Instagram to explain why this moment meant so much to her, "On every level, this is a dream come true. As a fan, i'm going to be singing every song at the top of my lungs. As a friend, it's a GIANT SLEEPOVER. As the girl who had a Taylor Swift poster in her room when she was 14 and wanted SO BADLY to go to the speak now tour (distinctly remember my friends going to school the next day raving about it and me like), ITS A DREAM. As the girl who would sing Hey Stephen thinking of the boy in class who didn't know my name LMAO, it's. A. DREAM. also, @charli_xcx WHO I ADORE, WHAT?!!!!!! this is going to be so much fun!!!! thank you @taylorswift for having me from the bottom of my heart, i love you so much !!!!!!!!"

