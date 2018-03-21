2018 Daytime Emmy Nominations: Kelly Ripa, Steve Harvey and More Nominees

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 2:41 PM

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa, Live! With Kelly and Ryan

ABC

We've honored film's best. We've honored music's greatest. We've honored television's greatest...Now, it's time to honor daytime TV's greatest!

That's right, the 2018 Daytime Emmys are coming up quick and we've got all your nominees, which were revealed today on the Emmy Award-winning show, The Talk, on CBS.

Standout stars like Kelly Ripa, Ryan SeacrestSteve Harvey and Harry Connick Jr.  have all been nominated this year for the award show, hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood,  that's set for Sunday, April 29.

Among the slew of talented stars and notable television shows, we're proud to say E! News has been nominated for Outstanding Entertainment News Program once again this year.

See the full list of shows, hosts and programs that will compete against each other at daytime TV's biggest event of the year...

&amp;lt;i&amp;gt;Sesame Street&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt; Parody of &amp;quot;Despacito&amp;quot;

Sesame Workshop

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless


Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series

The Bay The Series

Eastsiders

Ladies of the Lake

Tainted Dreams

Venice The Series

Zac & Mia

Outstanding Preschool Children's Series

Dino Dana

Julie's Greenroom

Sesame Street

Sprout House

Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Series

Annedroids

Free Rein

Nat Geo Kids Block

Odd Squad

Top Chef Junior

Outstanding Education or Informational Series

Giver

Mind Field

Sea Rescue

The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation

Xploration DIY Sci

Xploration Outer Space

Giada De Laurentiis

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for SOBEWFF

Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series

If You Give A Mouse A Cookie

Nature Cat

Peg+Cat

The Stinky & Dirty Show

Tumble Leaf

Outstanding Children's Animated Series

Lost in Oz

SpongeBob SquarePants

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show

Trollhunters

Wild Kratts

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

DuckTales: Woo-oo!

All Hail King Julien: Exiled

Octonauts: Operation Deep Freeze

Puss In Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale

A StoryBots Christmas

Outstanding Culinary Program

A Chef's Life

Giada Entertains

Lidia's Kitchen

Mind of A Chef

Valerie's Home Cooking


Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let's Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Couples Court with the Cutlers

Divorce Court

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis

Justice with Judge Mablean

The People's Court

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Ask This Old House

Home & Family

Naturally, Danny Seo

Renovation Realities: Ben and Ginger

This Old House

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

1st Look

Destination Craft with Jim West

Jack Hanna's Into the Wild

The Voyager with Josh Garcia

Xploration Awesome Planet

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today Show

Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish

Café CNN

Despierta America

Nuestro Mundo

Un Nuevo Dia

Outstanding Talk Show Informative

The Chew

The Dr. Oz Show

Megyn Kelly Today

Larry King Now

Steve Harvey

Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Ellen Degeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

The Real

The Talk

The View


Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish

Destinos

El Gordo y la Flaca

LAnzate

Showbiz

SuperLatina with Gaby Natale

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access Hollywood

DailyMailTV

E! News

Entertainment Tonight

Extra


Outstanding Special Class Series

The Great Big Show

Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan

Roman Atwood's Day Dreams

Super Soul Sunday

Xploration Earth 2050


Outstanding Special Class Special

The 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance

Bean

I'm With The Banned

KEVYN AUCOIN Beauty & The Beast in Me

Skyward

Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program

8-Bit Legacy: The Curious History of Video Games

DreamWorks Celebrates International Women's Day 2017

Sesame Street: Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

with Julia & Elmo

Storyline Online

Weird But True! Shorts


Outstanding Interactive Media Enhancement to a Daytime Program or Series

Annedroids

DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender

Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force

Jeopardy!

Sesame Street

A StoryBots Christmas – StoryBots.com


Outstanding Interactive Media – Original Daytime Program or Series

ASTEROIDS!

Design Squad

I'm With The Banned

Manifest 99

Son of Jaguar


Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement -Topical

Dr. Phil: Mother Knows Best: A Story of Munchausen By Proxy and Murder

Dr. Phil: Singer Sinead O'Connor Speaks Out after Hotel Breakdown: The Exclusive Interview
The Ellen DeGeneres Show: The Puppy Episode

Top Chef Junior Launch Campaign

Undocumented and Unafraid: Forbidden


Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program

Asian Pacific Heritage Month: Be Inspired

Black History Month

The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Be Kind to One Another

Nickelodeon: 2017 Black History Month Campaign

Nickelodeon: That's Me Campaign

Nick Junior.: Girls in Charge

Value PBS: Landon's Story


Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott
The Young and the Restless

Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis
General Hospital

Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux
Days of Our Lives

Maura West, as Ava Jerome
General Hospital

Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos
General Hospital

Guy Fieri

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott
The Young and the Restless

Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn
General Hospital

John McCook, as Eric Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful

Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew
General Hospital

James Reynolds, as Abe Carver
Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron
The Young and the Restless

Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland
The Young and the Restless

Susan Seaforth Hayes, as Julie Williams
Days of Our Lives

Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell
The Young and the Restless

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful

Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine
General Hospital

Chandler Massey, as Will Horton
Days of Our Lives

Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox
General Hospital

Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher
The Young and the Restless

Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady
Days of Our Lives 

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful

Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome
General Hospital

Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter
The Young and the Restless

Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady
Days of Our Lives

Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson
General Hospital


Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton
Days of Our Lives

Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful

Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom
The Young and the Restless

Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux
Days of Our Lives

Hudson West, as Jake Webber
General Hospital


Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Ryan Ashton, as Zach Sinnett
The Young and the Restless

Robb Derringer, as Scooter Nelson
Days of Our Lives

John Enos, as Roger
Days of Our Lives

Morgan Fairchild, as Anjelica
Days of Our Lives

Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry
General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Mary Beth Evans, as Sara Garrett
The Bay The Series

Vanessa Kelly, as Journee
Giants

Lilly Melgar, as Janice Ramos
The Bay The Series

Alicia Minshew, as Angelica Caruso
Tainted Dreams

Anne Winters, as Mia Phillips
Zac & Mia

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett
The Bay The Series

James Bland, as Malachi
Giants

Richard Brooks, as Augustus Barringer
The Rich and the Ruthless

Van Hansis, as Thom
Eastsiders

Kian Lawley, as Zac Meier
Zac & Mia


Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Molly Burnett, as Laura
Relationship Status

Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos
The Bay The Series

Terri Ivens, as Orchid
The Bay The Series

Kira Reed Lorsch, as Jo Connors
The Bay The Series

Alexis G. Zall, as Bec Meier
Zac & Mia


Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Brandon Beemer, as Evan Blackwell
The Bay The Series

Stephen Guarino, as Quincy
Eastsiders

John Halbach, as Ian
Eastsiders

Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett
The Bay The Series

Derrell Whitt, as Will Campbell
The Bay The Series


Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Jennifer Bassey, as Beverly Newman
Anacostia

Thomas Calabro, as Arthur Tobin
The Bay The Series

Patrika Darbo, as Mickey Walker
The Bay The Series

Chad Duell, as Adam Kenway
The Bay The Series

Mike E. Winfield, as Jeremy
Conversations in L.A.

Outstanding Performer in a Children's, Preschool Children's or Educational and Informational Program

Kristos Andrews, as Tyler
This Just In

Ed Asner, as Santa Claus
A StoryBots Christmas

Dove Cameron, as Liv and Maddie Rooney
Liv and Maddie: Cali Style


Michela Luci, as Dana
Dino Dana

Raven Symone, as Raven Baxter
Raven's Home

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

Christopher Diamantopoulos, as Master Eon
Skylanders Academy

Tom Kenny, as SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants

Tress MacNeille, as Aprilcot, Madame Blueberry,
Junior Asparagus, Lisa Asparagus, Night Pony
VeggieTales in the City

Andy Richter, as Mort, Grammy Mort, Smart Mort
All Hail King Julien: Exiled

John Tartaglia, as Splash & Mrs. Tidy
Splash and Bubbles


Outstanding Culinary Host

Vivian Howard, Host
A Chef's Life

Giada De Laurentiis, Host
Giada Entertains

Guy Fieri, Host
Guy's Ranch Kitchen

Lidia Bastianich, Host
Lidia's Kitchen

Danny Bowien, Host
Mind of A Chef


Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program

Raul De Molina, Host
El Gordo y la Flaca

Lili Estefan, Host
El Gordo y la Flaca

Francisco Fuentes, Correspondent
El Gordo y la Flaca

Guillermo Arduino, Anchor
Encuentro

Gabriela Natale, Host
SuperLatina with Gaby Natale

Outstanding Game Show Host

Steve Harvey, Host
Family Feud

Alex Trebek, Host
Jeopardy!


Wayne Brady, Host
Let's Make a Deal


Pat Sajak, Host
Wheel of Fortune

Chris Harrison, Host
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Outstanding Host in a Lifestyle/Travel/Children's or Educational and Informational Program

Roman Atwood, Host
Roman Atwood's Day Dreams

Jack Hanna, Host
Jack Hanna's Into the Wild

Brandon McMillan, Host
Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan

David Osmond, Host
Wonderama

Steve Spangler, Host
Xploration DIY Sci


Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Kit Hoover, Natalie Morales, Hosts
Access Hollywood Live

Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron, Hosts
Pickler and Ben

Steve Harvey, Host
Steve Harvey

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Host
The Dr. Oz Show

Larry King, Host
Larry King Now

Oprah Winfrey, Harry Connick Jr.

Paul Zimmerman/NBCUniversal

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Harry Connick, Jr., Host
Harry

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Hosts
Live with Kelly and Ryan

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love,
Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Co-Hosts
The Real

Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne,
Sheryl Underwood, Aisha Tyler, Hosts
The Talk

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin,
Meghan McCain, Paula Faris, Jedediah Bila, Co-Hosts
The View

Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless


Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Drama Series Technical Team

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Original Song – Drama

"End of Time"
The Bold and the Beautiful

"Sun Still Shines"
Days of Our Lives

"Perfume Smoke"
General Hospital

"Who I Am"
General Hospital

"Moon and Back"
The Young and the Restless


Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless


Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless


Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless


Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special

Blaze and the Monster Machines

Elena of Avalor

Puppy Dog Pals

Sunny Day

Tangled: The Series

 

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Marie Thorhauge Torslev
Production Designer
Through the Woods

Steve C. Meyers
Background Layout Artist
Puppy Dog Pals

Tom Caulfield
Storyboard Artist
Tangled: The Series

Michelle Park
Color Designer
Star vs. the Forces of Evil

Robyn Yannoukos
Colorist
Tumble Leaf

Outstanding Writing in a Digital Drama Series

The Bay The Series

Conversations in L.A.

Eastsiders

Relationship Status

Zac & Mia

Outstanding Writing in a Preschool Animated Program

Disney Doc McStuffins

Octonauts

Peg+Cat

A StoryBots Christmas

Vampirina

The Price is Right

YouTube

Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program

All Hail King Julien

Elena of Avalor

The Loud House

Trollhunters

Welcome to the Wayne

Outstanding Writing in a Children's, Preschool Children's, Family Viewing

Biz Kid$

Free Rein

Julie's Greenroom

Odd Squad

Sesame Street

Outstanding Writing Special Class

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Super Soul Sunday

The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation

Xploration Earth 2050

Xploration Outer Space

Outstanding Directing in a Digital Drama Series

The Bay The Series

Eastsiders

Relationship Status

Venice The Series

Zac & Mia

Outstanding Directing in an Animated Program

Danger & Eggs

Disney Mickey Mouse

The Loud House

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show

Niko and the Sword of Light

Outstanding Directing in a Preschool Animated Program

The Stinky & Dirty Show

A StoryBots Christmas

Through the Woods

Tumble Leaf

Vampirina

Outstanding Directing in a Children's, Preschool Children's or Family Viewing Program

Free Rein

Julie's Greenroom

Odd Squad

Sesame Street

Top Chef Junior

Outstanding Directing in a Single Camera Lifestyle/Culinary/Travel or Educational and Informational Program

Ask This Old House

A Chef's Life

Family Ingredients

Giada's Holiday Handbook

Mind of A Chef

Renovation Realities: Ben & Ginger

Outstanding Directing in Multi Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational Program

Furze World Wonders


The Kitchen

Milk Street

Nick Stellino Storyteller in the Kitchen

Trisha's Southern Kitchen


Outstanding Directing in a Talk Show/Entertainment News /Morning Program

DailyMailTV

Harry


Pickler and Ben

Rachael Ray

The Real

Outstanding Directing in a Game Show

Family Feud

Let's Make a Deal

The Noise

The Price Is Right

Outstanding Directing Special Class

An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life

Disney's Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall

East Los High

Skyward

Super Soul Sunday

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Buddy Thunderstruck

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Odd Squad

Project Mc²

Sesame Street

The Talk

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design

TBD (judging still in progress)

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Annedroids

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Odd Squad

Sesame Street

The Talk

Outstanding Technical Team

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jeopardy!

Sesame Street

The Price Is Right

Outstanding Cinematography

An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance

Buddy Thunderstruck

Family Ingredients

Free Rein

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin

Scars of Nanking

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

1st Look

Cop and a Half: New Recruit

Free Rein

Giada In Italy

Scars of Nanking

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Roman Atwood's Day Dreams

Sesame Street

Trisha's Southern Kitchen

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Family Feud

Harry

The Price Is Right

STEVE

Outstanding Sound Mixing

Annedroids

Disney's Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall

Odd Squad

Sesame Street

Super Soul Sunday

Outstanding Sound Mixing – Animation

The Adventures of Puss in Boots

All Hail King Julien

All Hail King Julien: Exiled

Dragons: Race to the Edge

Lost in Oz

Outstanding Sound Mixing in a Preschool Animated Program

Beat Bugs: All Together Now

Dinotrux

If You Give A Mouse a Cookie

Pete the Cat A Groovy New Year

Rusty Rivets

The Stinky & Dirty Show

Outstanding Sound Editing – Live Action

An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance

Annedroids

Dino Dana

Sesame Street

Weird But True!

Outstanding Sound Editing – Animation

The Adventures of Puss in Boots

All Hail King Julien

All Hail King Julien: Exiled

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

Marvel's Spider-Man

Trollhunters

Outstanding Sound Editing in a Preschool Animated Program

Beat Bugs: All Together Now

Click Clack Moo: Christmas at the Farm

Dinotrux

If You Give A Mouse a Cookie

Mickey and the Roadster Racers

A StoryBots Christmas

The Stinky & Dirty Show

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

Blaze and the Monster Machines

Elena of Avalor


Sofia The First

Tangled: The Series

The Tom & Jerry Show

Outstanding Original Song

"Forever Bold"
Becoming Bold and Beautiful

"60 Second Song"
Harry

"Prologue – El Fez' Song"
Hotel Transylvania The Series

"A Song About Songs"
Sesame Street

"Try A Little Kindness"
Sesame Street

Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program

CBS This Morning Saturday
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
"Cumberland Gap; If We Were Vampires"


The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Pharrell Williams
"Runnin"


Rachael Ray
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
"Love Do What It Do"

The View
Andra Day and Common
"Rise Up"

Today Show
Ben Platt & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen
"You Will Be Found"


Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance

Liv and Maddie: Cali Style

Odd Squad

Project Mc²

The Talk

The View

Outstanding Hairstyling

Harry

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Odd Squad

Pickler and Ben

Project Mc²

Sesame Street

Outstanding Makeup

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Harry

Live with Kelly and Ryan

The Talk

Walk the Prank

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

The Bold and the Beautiful

Cop and a Half: New Recruit

Days of Our Lives

Free Rein

The Young and the Restless

The 45th Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 29, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

