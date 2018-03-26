It's not too late to say goodbye.

Tyler Henry has some shocking news to share with retired NBA player Rick Fox on this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. The medium informs him that he might be saying goodbye to a loved one soon.

"It's always hard to say it. Someone might pass away in the next eight months," Tyler shares with him. "Oh s--t," is Rick's response to the news. Luckily, he isn't completely in the dark about who Tyler may be talking about.

"They're having me talk about a passing and someone passing away and people needing to be around and come around," Tyler shares. "There is something along those lines."