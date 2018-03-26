See the Shocking Moment Rick Fox Finds Out Someone Close to Him Might Die on Hollywood Medium

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's not too late to say goodbye. 

Tyler Henry has some shocking news to share with retired NBA player Rick Fox on this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. The medium informs him that he might be saying goodbye to a loved one soon.

"It's always hard to say it. Someone might pass away in the next eight months," Tyler shares with him. "Oh s--t," is Rick's response to the news. Luckily, he isn't completely in the dark about who Tyler may be talking about. 

"They're having me talk about a passing and someone passing away and people needing to be around and come around," Tyler shares. "There is something along those lines."

Watch

Megan Fox Receives an Inspiring Message From Tyler Henry

Rick Fox, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry 304

E!

"My dad who is very ill...It's difficult for him to really communicate. He can't really speak in words the way he wants to anymore," Rick shared with Tyler.

"I want him to know that I love him and I know he was the best dad that he could possibly be based on the parenting he got. I have some unresolved stuff from my dad. My dad maybe wasn't there for some of my stuff. He didn't teach me certain skills. I've got to acknowledge that with his health, that does bring up the thought and the concern," he explained about his feelings.

Photos

Tyler Henry's Most OMG Moments on Hollywood Medium

"I think I just need to...we need to resolve some things," Rick explains. "I don't know how to do that. I need to figure that out." Tyler had some great advice when it came to finding closure before it's too late. 

"As long as you're able to have that peace with your dad in life, even if he's not able to necessarily communicate in the way that he'd like to, as long as you know you've said everything and gotten that out," Tyler shares. 

See the emotional moment in the clip above! 

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Rick Fox , Health , Top Stories , Death
Latest News
Heidi Klum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Lawrence, Bodyguard

Stars' Hot Bodyguards

Millie Bobby Brown

Fashion Police

The Royals 403

Did King Robert Just Sabotage London With a Sinister Blackout on The Royals?!

Terence, The Arrangement 203, Michael Vartan

Megan Learns Some Secrets About Terence's Private Past While Kyle Prepares to Direct His First Film on The Arrangement

John Cena, Nikki Bella

John Cena Explains Why He's Not Doing a Bachelor Party Before Wedding to Nikki Bella

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

How Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Keep Their Marriage Stronger Than Ever

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.