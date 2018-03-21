Things are getting very tense on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition!

In this exclusive clip from the WE tv show, Brandi Glanville addresses the accusations her father, Guy Glanville, made about her being an escort.

"Brandi, do you think Guy was protecting you when he said in front of a room full of people that you were an escort?" Real Housewives alum Brandi is asked on the show.

"I think he was being honest for the first time in a long f--king time," Brandi replies.

Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood then speaks up and calls out Guy for talking to her about Brandi.