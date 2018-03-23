by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 9:30 AM
Sometimes the only way to confront your fears is to face them head on!
In an effort to get to the root of what's causing her so much stress, Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) meets up with Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan) to work out her in issues in this clip from Sunday's The Arrangement.
The conversation quickly turns intense when Terence starts calling Megan out for the anger she's been running away from.
"You travelled across the world to confront the step brother who abused you and then also left you. And what kind of person agrees to a contract marriage?" Terence asks. "Enough!" Megan cries out.
"A person who needs it, who feels worthless, who hates herself," Terence adds.
E!
Terence is sure the only way Megan will overcome what's holding her back is if she confronts it and takes control.
"Megan, you're so angry and you've been running away from that anger your entire life, but it's catching up to you. And if you don't turn around and confront it and take control of it, it will keep eating you up from the inside. Trust me, I know Megan because you and I, we're the same," Terence tells a frightened Megan as her eyes well up with tears.
See the chilling moment in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
"No Way!" Erika Jayne Cries After Getting Comforting Messages From Her Late Grandparents on Hollywood Medium
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!