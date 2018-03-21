EXCLUSIVE!

Justin Bieber "Hanging Out" With Baskin Champion—But What About Selena Gomez?

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 11:53 AM

Justin Bieber was spotted spending time with Baskin Champion on Tuesday night.

The "Boyfriend" singer and Baskin, who is the sister of model Abby Champion, attended Craig David's concert together at the Roxy in Los Angeles. Photos show the duo exiting the venue, they then left in the same car.

"Justin has been hanging out with Baskin," a source tells E! News. The insider also adds that after the show the duo went back to Justin's house.

"Justin had friends with him but they all left and Justin and Baskin were alone together for the night," the source tells us.

And this isn't the first time Justin and Baskin have hung out together. One of Justin's good friends is Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is dating Baskin's sister, Abby. Last week, the trio supported Patrick at his Midnight Sun movie premiere.

Selena Gomez Brings a Ukulele and a Bikini to Australia—but Not Justin Bieber

"They've hung out several times in the last few days," the insider tells us. "They were also out together on Friday night with Patrick and Abby. They went to multiple clubs including Avenue and they all left together."

The insider also adds, "Justin seems very into Baskin and like they are very comfortable together. They are having fun and always laughing and flirting."

During the show on Tuesday evening, Justin took the stage and told the crowd how much love he has for singer Craig David.

"He's an amazing guy and he's an incredible artist and I'm just glad to be here, I had so much fun," Justin said to the audience.

"Thank you L.A for the amazing energy tonight for my @TS5 show @theroxy Special thanks to @justinbieber for passing through and showing so much love & for the kind words on stage," the "7 Days" singer posted on Instagram.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Taking Some Space—But Don't Call It a Breakup

Justin Bieber, Baskin Champion

ROL/X17online.com

This sighting of Justin with Baskin comes shortly after it was revealed that he and Selena Gomez are taking some time apart.

"Justin has been upset about the recent break from Selena and is trying to keep busy until they work things out," a source tells E! News. "It wasn't his choice for them to split, and he is really taking time to focus on himself right now. He has been working out every day, focusing on church and being out and about with his friends."

The insider adds, "Justin was introduced to Baskin through his friend group and they have only hung out a few times. He has definitely been liking her company, but to say they are dating is a huge stretch. Justin isn't trying to be serious with anyone but Selena."

Selena has been out of town this week, the "Wolves" singer was spotted arriving in Sydney, Australia on Monday.

