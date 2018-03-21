Is tonight the end of Mulder, Scully and The X-Files? It just might be.

The Wednesday, March 21 season finale of The X-Files could very well be the last episode of the Fox series—ever. Series star Gillian Anderson said she was done with the show—and playing Special Agent Dana Scully—after this 10-episode season. Anderson said she thought the previous six episodes would be it, but after shooting them, she said didn't think she "would necessarily have been happy if those six were how we said goodbye."

"So when I was asked to do another season, I agreed to do another season. It never occurred to me, nor was it discussed or suggested, that it was now a new, you know, a series, that we were starting a new series. So I said, ‘Yes, I will do this.' But in my mind, it had always been that it would just be one season," she said at a pane during the 2018 TCA winter press tour.