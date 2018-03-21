Chrissy Metz on Her Abusive Stepfather: He Hit Me and Forced Weigh-Ins

As a star on the award-winning drama This Is Us, Chrissy Metz seems to have it all. But in her new book This Is Me, the 37-year-old actress opens up about life before fame and the abuse she endured as a child.

According to an excerpt of the book published in People, Metz's biological father left her, her mother Denise and her two siblings Monica and Philip when Metz was just 8 years old. Her mother went on to have another child, Morgana, with a new boyfriend and eventually married a man named Trigger. The family moved in with Trigger and his daughter, and Metz's mother had another child, Abigail, with him.

While Metz claimed Trigger loved his biological children and her sister Morgana, she wrote that he didn't show the same affection towards her.

"My body seemed to offend him, but he couldn't help but stare, especially when I was eating," Metz wrote, per the excerpt. "He joked about putting a lock on the refrigerator. We had lived with a lack of food for so long that when it was there, I felt like I had to eat it before it disappeared. Food was my only happiness."

As a result, Metz would "hide her eating" and eat to experience "the brief bliss of numbness." She also found joy in entertaining her sisters—an early indication she was destined for stardom.