Avengers: Infinity War Inspires Hilarious "Crossover" Memes

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War has been billed as "the most ambitious crossover event in history"—but Twitter isn't so sure. True, the blockbuster is uniting characters from Ant-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man and Spider-Man. The movie isn't in theaters until Apr. 27 and it already broke advance ticket sales records on Fandango, becoming the best-selling superhero movie ever—in just six hours. The movie's most recent trailer came out Friday, and it received an astounding 79 million views in 24 hours. And yet...Twitter users decided to have a laugh, promoting other pop culture crossover events: