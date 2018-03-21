Meghan Markle Is Getting a Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds

The unveilings are scheduled to take place in early May; for now, details about her outfit and stance remain a secret. Madame Tussauds is also allowing visitors named Meghan or Harry (ID required) to visit the attraction free of charge from now until the couple's May 19 nuptials. (Middleton's wax figure was unveiled in 2012 to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary.)

"We couldn't think of a more quintessential location to celebrate this momentous occasion than the Big Apple," said Christine Haughney, ‎Regional Head of Marketing at ‎Merlin Entertainments. "The excitement surrounding the royal wedding stretches across the world, and we can't wait to give our fans a chance to 'meet' Meghan in our attraction this spring."

"Excitement for the royal couple's wedding reaches across the globe, so it will come as no surprise that we've been secretly working away on a Meghan Markle figure since news of the royal engagement broke," Fuller said in a statement Wednesday, echoing Haughney. "It's clear that the public has already taken Meghan to their hearts. One half of arguably the most famous couple in the world right now, she's already made her own mark as a humanitarian and role model. We're excited to give guests the chance to meet her in the attraction later this year."

In addition to exclusive Ghostbusters, Marvel and Project Runway experiences, wax figures now on display at Madame Tussauds New York include Jennifer Aniston, Johnny Depp, Jimmy Fallon, Selena Gomez, Jon Hamm, Anne Hathaway, Scarlett Johansson, Heidi Klum, Taylor Lautner, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Michael Strahan, Sofia Vergara and Denzel Washington.