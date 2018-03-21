Meghan Markle Is Getting a Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Meghan Markle look-alikes are popping up everywhere!
Lifetime recently cast Parisa Fitz-Henley to play the actress in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance (premiering May 13), and today, Madame Tussauds New York announced Markle is getting her own wax figure in Times Square. "Her Royal Likeness" will join Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William at the attraction in time for her May wedding.
A wax figure of Markle will also go on display in London.
After a notice about the latest addition to the museum was placed on a golden easel outside Buckingham Palace, town crier Anthony Appleton shared the news with the public. "Oyez! Oyez! Edward Fuller, general manager of Madame Tussauds London, is proud to announce the imminent arrival of her royal likeness Meghan Markle. The future princess, bride-to-be and queen of the courtroom will be safely delivered to the world-famous London attraction in early May, 2018," he revealed. "Meghan will take her place beside her future husband, Prince Harry."
The unveilings are scheduled to take place in early May; for now, details about her outfit and stance remain a secret. Madame Tussauds is also allowing visitors named Meghan or Harry (ID required) to visit the attraction free of charge from now until the couple's May 19 nuptials. (Middleton's wax figure was unveiled in 2012 to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary.)
"We couldn't think of a more quintessential location to celebrate this momentous occasion than the Big Apple," said Christine Haughney, Regional Head of Marketing at Merlin Entertainments. "The excitement surrounding the royal wedding stretches across the world, and we can't wait to give our fans a chance to 'meet' Meghan in our attraction this spring."
"Excitement for the royal couple's wedding reaches across the globe, so it will come as no surprise that we've been secretly working away on a Meghan Markle figure since news of the royal engagement broke," Fuller said in a statement Wednesday, echoing Haughney. "It's clear that the public has already taken Meghan to their hearts. One half of arguably the most famous couple in the world right now, she's already made her own mark as a humanitarian and role model. We're excited to give guests the chance to meet her in the attraction later this year."
In addition to exclusive Ghostbusters, Marvel and Project Runway experiences, wax figures now on display at Madame Tussauds New York include Jennifer Aniston, Johnny Depp, Jimmy Fallon, Selena Gomez, Jon Hamm, Anne Hathaway, Scarlett Johansson, Heidi Klum, Taylor Lautner, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Michael Strahan, Sofia Vergara and Denzel Washington.
