So for perhaps the first time in his storied career, Murphy—who just signed a massive overall deal with Netflix—is re-evaluating the metric by which he measures his own success.

"What the past six months have taught me is, there are no rules any more," Murphy tells E! News. "There are no rules of success. There used to be. You were a winner or a loser overnight, and you knew overnight exactly where you were. And I think that it's not about that any more. I never feel that overnight ratings on anything tell the story. I feel like it's just the tip of the iceberg. I don't watch live television. In my life, I don't do that. I watch things in delayed viewing. And Versace's numbers have grown each week."

More so than ratings, Murphy says he's deeply invested in feedback from those who are watching. "Versace has been a show were it has elicited the most response of people coming up to me on the street or at award shows or on sets and saying, ‘I'm watching it and loving it.' So I do feel people are watching Versace. Most people don't know about Andrew Cunanan. Everybody knows about O.J. So right there, it's just a different entry way, but I think that Versace is doing tremendous numbers in delayed viewing, it sold incredibly well overseas, and it's going to be on Netflix were it will have a long life next to OJ."