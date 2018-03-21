What is known about whether Andrew was physically or sexually abused by his father? The show strongly infers it, but doesn't actually go there.

It's hard because it's hard to substantiate that. We had people discussing his childhood, who claimed in Maureen Orth's book that, look, any boy that's given the master bedroom…you have have to question what those motivations are about. But obviously, we had a point of view, and Maureen Orth had a point of view, and eye witnesses and people who knew Andrew. But everybody was a victim in it. It's such a dark, American story about identity and the quest for fame and all of that stuff, which are issues that I've always been interested in.

Have you heard anything from the Versace family in recent weeks? Do you know if their stance on the authenticity of the series has softened at all after seeing it?

I don't know. I don't know if they've watched it. I don't know if they've softened. I think that Donatella is really connected in the world of celebrity, and everyone has remarked that the portrayal of Donatella and Gianni are beautiful. And you know, I think Penelope [Cruz] and Edgar [Ramirez] did an amazing job.

But I also think what [Donatella] did to Antonio was really sh--ty, and so, I really don't care what she thinks, other than we were really truthful to Maureen's book and we did our own reporting. But I also really admire [Donatella], because I think what she did was impossible. Her brother was gunned down, he was the love of her life, other than her children, and he was taken from her. And she was faced with an insurmountable position and she kept that business going in the face of great odds and she really accomplished something. And I think that Penelope portrayed her as such. I don't know. I can never think about that because that would cloud how we created the work and I was just trying to find the truth.

Spoiler alert, and it's a small thing, but … Did Darren Criss really eat dog food for the scene in tonight's finale?

Andrew Cunanan definitely ate dog food. Darren did not eat dog food, although I don't know what that stuff was, but whenever I would watch the edits, it would make me gag. It was wet and moldy. I wouldn't recommend it.

The finale of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story airs tonight, 10 p.m. on FX.