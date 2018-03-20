by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 8:42 PM
Taylor Swift looks out for all her fans no matter how old—or young—they are!
On Tuesday evening, Amber Rose received an extra special package for her son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz. As it turns out, the "Delicate" singer wanted to surprise the five-year-old in a big way.
"I have a surprise for you! Ready? Look at that. Taylor Swift sent that to you," Amber shared on social media. Sebastian replied, "This is going to be so exciting! Oh my gosh, she sent me a letter."
Enough with the suspense: What's in the box?!
"Guess what? She gave us tickets to go see her in concert," the Loveline with Amber Rose host revealed. "She gave us tickets to go see her show!"
Thank you @taylorswift Part 2 ????
A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on
He loves him some @taylorswift ???
A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on
Visibly excited, Sebastian proceed to thank Taylor on video. And for those wondering how big of a fan the little guy is, may we remind you of his singing skills last fall?
Before reputation was even released, Sebastian knew all the words to Taylor's hit song "Look What You Made Me Do." "He loves him some @taylorswift," Amber admitted when posting the video that received well over 1.5 million views.
Sebastian is expected to join thousands of Swifties in stadiums across the country when the reputation tour officially kicks off this May.
While details about the tour remain top-secret, Camila Cabello and Charli XCX are scheduled to open shows throughout the country. And yes, Taylor is more excited to perform for her loyal fans.
"I'm really excited. I hope you are too and I can't wait to see you," Taylor shared with her followers. "Can't wait to see them. Really excited just about the whole thing in general."
Find out where Taylor is heading this spring by visiting her website now.
