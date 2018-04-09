Rachel McAdams Welcomes First Child

Tara Ziemba/WireImage
Rachel McAdams is a mom!
The Oscar nominee has welcomed a baby boy, Hollywood Pipeline reports. No other details including the baby's name has been revealed as of now.
Back in February, E! News exclusively revealed that the Notebook actress was pregnant with her first child after multiple sources confirmed to us that she was expecting.
McAdams managed to stay out of the public eye for most of her pregnancy, she was last spotted at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on November 27 wearing a baggy jacket and a baseball cap.
The 39-year-old star also skipped the Los Angeles premiere of her most recent movie, Game Night, on February 21.
Over the years, McAdams has remained very private when it comes to her love life. However, she most recently sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2016 when she was spotted holding hands with screenwriter Jamie Linden.
Linden, who is also a producer, wrote the screenplay for 2006's We Are Marshall, 2010's Dear John and 2016's Money Monster.
And while McAdams has yet to confirm the baby news herself, she has previously talked about becoming a mother and having kids.
"Having a few [kids] would be great," McAdams told People in 2009, later adding that she is "looking forward to it someday."
She also shared, "My mom is a great inspiration to me. She's a nurse and very nurturing and gentle. She lets me be who I am. Hopefully I can take on those qualities and be as great as her."
Congratulations to McAdams on the exciting baby news!
