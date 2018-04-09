Rachel McAdams Welcomes First Child

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 8:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rachel McAdams

Tara Ziemba/WireImage

Rachel McAdams is a mom!

The Oscar nominee has welcomed a baby boy, Hollywood Pipeline reports. No other details including the baby's name has been revealed as of now. 

Back in February, E! News exclusively revealed that the Notebook actress was pregnant with her first child after multiple sources confirmed to us that she was expecting.

McAdams managed to stay out of the public eye for most of her pregnancy, she was last spotted at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on November 27 wearing a baggy jacket and a baseball cap.

The 39-year-old star also skipped the Los Angeles premiere of her most recent movie, Game Night, on February 21.

Rachel McAdams Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Rachel McAdams, November 27, 2017

Sean ONeill, PacificCoastNews

Over the years, McAdams has remained very private when it comes to her love life. However, she most recently sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2016 when she was spotted holding hands with screenwriter Jamie Linden.

Linden, who is also a producer, wrote the screenplay for 2006's We Are Marshall, 2010's Dear John and 2016's Money Monster.

7 Things to Know About Rachel McAdams' Boyfriend Jamie Linden

Rachel McAdams, Jamie Linden

Coleman-Rayner

And while McAdams has yet to confirm the baby news herself, she has previously talked about becoming a mother and having kids.

"Having a few [kids] would be great," McAdams told People in 2009, later adding that she is "looking forward to it someday."

She also shared, "My mom is a great inspiration to me. She's a nurse and very nurturing and gentle. She lets me be who I am. Hopefully I can take on those qualities and be as great as her."

Congratulations to McAdams on the exciting baby news!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rachel McAdams , Celeb Kids , Pregnancies , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Alyson Stoner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kris Jenner Talks Khloe Kardashian's "Special" Pregnancy

Kate Hudson's Relationship History

Heidi Pratt, Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag Says She Did Not Have Any "Weight Loss Pressure" After Giving Birth to Son Gunner

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kids

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals He Delivered Both of His Kids

ESC: March Horoscopes, Capricorn, Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's Hospital Prepares for Royal Baby No. 3's Upcoming Birth With "No Parking" Signs

What Will Khloe Kardashian Name Her Baby Girl?

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.