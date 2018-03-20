Black Panther Is the Most Tweeted About Movie of All Time

Wakanda forever! Black Panther is now the most tweeted about movie of all time!

With over 35 million tweets about the film, Black Panther has destroyed the social media competition. Twitter made the announcement Tuesday, officially making the film the most tweeted about movie ever. It was also revealed on Tuesday that the most retweeted post about the film is Kendrick Lamar's tweet about the movie's soundtrack.

"Black Panther The Album 2/9," he tweeted on January 31, along with the album's track listing.

The characters from the movie that have been tweeted about the most have been Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and Shuri (Letitia Wright).