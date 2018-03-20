Adrienne Houghton Reveals Why She Thinks Fifth Harmony Went on Hiatus

Adrienne Houghton knows a thing or two about being in a girl group. The 34-year-old star, formerly known as Adrienne Bailon, was a member of both 3LW and The Cheetah Girls.

So when Justin Sylvester asked her about Fifth Harmony's indefinite hiatus on Tuesday's episode of Daily Pop, she was able add her two cents.

"They have incredible chemistry," Houghton said. "But at the same time, I think they're actually encouraging each other to do their own thing."

The Real co-host described the group—which consisted of Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui—as "super supportive of one another." However, she suggested it can be difficult for young artists to be on the same page.

"When you get in a group that young, you're still figuring out who you are," she said. "And then you find out who you are, and you have your own goals and your own dreams and your own aspirations. I think it's dope that they're supporting one another to go follow those dreams."