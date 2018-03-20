Demi Lovato Reveals She Contemplated Suicide at Age 7

Demi Lovato has never been one to hold back and her latest TV interview is certainly no different than the vulnerable, yet strong woman the world has come to love...

In a new interview with Dr. Phil, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer gets candid about her sobriety, her suicidal thoughts and her recovery from a seemingly hopeless state of being.

During her sit-down on Dr. Phil, which airs on Tuesday, the 25-year-old songstress opens up about the first time she had thoughts of taking her own life.

"The very first time I was suicidal was when I was seven and I had this fascination with death," admitted the singer. "I have experienced things things that I have not talked about and don't know if I ever will talk about.

The singer also made it clear that she was a child who was suffering: "At seven, I knew that if I were to take my own life that the pain would end."

When asked about whether or not she still had these thoughts, the "Skyscraper" singer also acknowledged the thoughts come back during times of turmoil.

"It came back when I was bullied; it came back several times when I as struggling with depression—my bipolar disorder. I turned to cutting and there was awhile there when my mom was afraid to wake me up in the morning she didn't know if I would be alive or not because every time I cut it got deeper and deeper."

Luckily those times have passed, but she does say her eating disorder require daily attention.

"My struggles with my food issues are something that I still deal with it," said the star.