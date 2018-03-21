by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 7:30 AM
John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Alice Cooper are getting ready to take you to church. The trio star in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on Sunday, April 1 and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at what the live musical event will look like with stunning new photos of the cast performing.
In the gallery below, take a look at Legend as Jesus, Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, Brandon Victor Dixon of Hamilton fame as Judas and Jason Tam as Peter. Cooper plays King Herrod in the live musical event. The cast also includes Tony nominee Ben Daniels as Pontius Pilate, Tony nominee Norm Lewis as Caiaphas, Jin Ha as Annas and Swedish rock star Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes.
Jesus Christ Superstar Live: See John Legend, Sara Bareilles and More in All Their Musical Glory
Bringing Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar to viewers live are director David Leveaux, TV director and executive producer Alex Rudzinski, costume designer Paul Tazewell, music producer Harvey Mason Jr., musical director Nigel Wright, production designer Jason Ardizzone-West and choreographer Camille A. Brown.
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert will be broadcast from Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York on April 1 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
