Married at First Sight's Sam Role Engaged and Expecting First Child: "I'm So Excited"

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 11:55 AM

Married at First Sight, Sam Role, Chris Wise

Courtesy of Sam Role

Married at First Sight star Sam Role is expecting her first baby!

The 33-year-old consultant, who appeared on season three of the Lifetime show, is set to welcome a child this year with fiancé Chris Wise. For those who didn't know, Sam and Chris got engaged during his birthday weekend in January. The couple announced the news on Instagram.

"I flew to #ATL this weekend to celebrate @chrisw1687 birthday. Not only did I get to spend time with him, but HE PROPOSED! #ISaidYes❤️ #SoonToBeMrsWise #2018Engagement," Sam wrote to her social media followers.

And Sam tells E! News that she's "overjoyed" to be engaged and expecting a baby.

Watch Married at First Sight's Ryan Buckley Freak Out Over Wife's 5-Year Plan

Married at First Sight, Sam Role, Chris Wise

Courtesy of Sam Role

"I'm so excited to be a mom!" Sam tells us. "Being pregnant is one of the most amazing experiences I've gone through so far in my life. Chris and I couldn't be happier. I can't wait to see where this beautiful journey takes us!"

She continued, "To be engaged, madly in love and now pregnant - I'm overjoyed!"

During season three of Married at First Sight, Sam married Neil Bowlus, but the duo decided to get a divorce. And it seems that Sam is doing very well after the split!

People reports that Sam is over four months into her pregnancy. Congratulations to the couple on all of the exciting news!

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

