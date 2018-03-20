Cliff Lipson/CBS
by Zach Johnson | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 9:00 AM
Cliff Lipson/CBS
Can we get a yee-haw?
The Academy of Country Music has just announced that Lady Antebellum, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban have been added to the lineup of performers at the 2018 ACM Awards, taking place at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on Apr. 15, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It was also revealed that Drew Brees, Nancy O'Dell, Rebecca Romijn and Lindsey Vonn have been added as presenters for the 53rd annual ceremony, hosted by Reba McEntire, live on CBS.
Previously announced performers include Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Bebe Rexha and Thomas Rhett.
Additional acts and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.
Bentley recently asked fans to submit photos of everyday female heroes to be featured on screens during his performance. Per the guidelines, they should be taken on a solid, neutral background, and shared across social media by Apr. 4, using the hashtag #WomanAmenACM.
Chris Stapleton leads with eight nominations in five categories. Rhett earned six nominations, Shane McAnally and Urban tied with five nominations, and Lambert received four nominations.
