Selena Gomez Takes a Stand Against the "Beauty Myth" Trap

Selena Gomez is letting it all float away.

The 25-year-old songstress has been taking some time away in the land down under this week. Since arriving in Sydney, Australia on Monday, the star was spotted soaking up the sun on a yacht with a group of pals as they floated in the Sydney Harbour. "Selena was hugging her friends and very happy," a source told E! News. "They had a lot of laughs together and seem very close."

While photographers got a few shots of the famous visitor, Gomez chronicled the sail with a video she shared with her 134 million Instagram followers.

In the clip, which was edited to look vintage, Gomez and her friends look carefree and jubilant as they enjoy the sights.

The video seemed to speak to a larger message the star wanted to impart on her fans about self care and societal norms.