Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away.

Today, the company announced which film and TV titles will be available to stream in the month of April. Subscribers will soon be able to watch hit movies like Along Came Polly, Despicable Me 3, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Scarface, Seven and Sin City, as well as popular television shows like Call the Midwife (Series 6) and Jane the Virgin (Season 4).

To make room for its new slate of programming, Netflix is also losing movies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, American Pie, Batman, The Shawshank Redemption, Wild Wild West and more.

Here's the full list of what's coming to Netflix in April 2018: