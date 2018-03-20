Universal Pictures
by Zach Johnson | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 7:30 AM
Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away.
Today, the company announced which film and TV titles will be available to stream in the month of April. Subscribers will soon be able to watch hit movies like Along Came Polly, Despicable Me 3, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Scarface, Seven and Sin City, as well as popular television shows like Call the Midwife (Series 6) and Jane the Virgin (Season 4).
To make room for its new slate of programming, Netflix is also losing movies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, American Pie, Batman, The Shawshank Redemption, Wild Wild West and more.
Here's the full list of what's coming to Netflix in April 2018:
Available 4/1/18
A Sort of Family
Along Came Polly
Bad Boys
Battlefield Earth
Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
Big Time
Body of Lies
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Cats & Dogs
Cold Mountain
Dare to Be Wild
Deep Blue Sea
Fish People
Friday Night Lights
Jackass 2.5
Life Is Beautiful
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Mortal Kombat
Nancy Drew
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Scarface
Seven
Sin City
Speed Racer
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Duchess
The Family Man
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Iron Giant
The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale
The Lost Boys
The Queen of the Damned
The Spy Next Door
Wakfu: Season 3
Available 4/2/18
La Piloto: Season 1
Available 4/3/18
Fary Is the New Black
Available 4/5/18
Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
Despicable Me 3
Available 4/6/18
6 Balloons
Amateur
Fastest Car: Season 1
Money Heist: Part 2
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay-Z
Orbiter 9
Ram Dass, Going Home
Sun Dogs
The 4th Company
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1
Todo lo Que Sería de Lucas Lauriente
Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1
Available 4/7/18
24 Hours to Live
Available 4/9/18
AMO: Season 1
Available 4/10/18
Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast
Available 4/12/18
Pickpockets
Available 4/13/18
Chef's Table: Pastry
Come Sunday
I Am Not an Easy Man
Lost in Space: Season 1
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2
Available 4/15/18
Lakeview Terrace
Seven Pounds
Available 4/17/18
The Chalet: Season 1
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection
Available 4/18/18
Friend Request
Pelé
Avail. 4/19/18
Charité: Season 1
Chasing the Dragon
Available 4/20/18
Aggretsuko: Season 1
Dope: Season 2
Dude
Kodachrome
Mercury 13
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1
Available 4/21/18
The Letdown: Season 1
Available 4/24/18
Call the Midwife: Series 6: "Christmas Special 2017"
Kevin James: Never Don't Give Up
Available 4/25/18
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Psychokinesis
Available 4/27/18
3%: Season 2
Bobby Kennedy for President
Candy Jar
Holy Goalie
The Man Who Knew Infinity
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1
The Week Of
Available TBA
Jane the Virgin: Season 4
Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity
Click here for the full list of titles leaving Netflix in April 2018.
