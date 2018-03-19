Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are practical about parenting.

With two kids at home and perpetually packed work schedules, the actress is the first to admit that prioritizing both can get a bit tricky. "It's a very particular family schedule when we're both working," Kristen told E! News at the premiere of Pandas, adding, "Although I'm not working right now so he is taking on a larger work load."

She admitted, "It's choreographed, I guess, to make sure someone is always there and present for our kids."

Kristen said she and her husband of five years feel "lucky" that working in Hollywood is so "family-friendly."