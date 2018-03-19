There's no doubt about it: Kelly Clarkson totally digs Gwen Stefani.

In her first season serving as a coach on The Voice, the "Since U Been Gone" singer has developed stronger friendships with Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton.

At the same time, the Grammy winner has become closer with an idol she grew up listening to.

While chatting with E! News exclusively before the "Battle Rounds" began, Blake recalled the double date he and Gwen went on with Kelly and her husband Brandon Blackstock. The reason he enjoyed it so much may surprise you.

"It's fun to be around Kelly because there's that part of Kelly that I love about her—she's still such a fan of artists," he shared with Sibley Scoles. "One of my favorite times is to see her around Gwen...it's fun for me to see that fan, freak-out side of Kelly. She makes everything fun."